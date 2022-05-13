Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

ATIP stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

