Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novavax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

NVAX stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.