Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,574,600 shares of company stock worth $4,713,884. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

