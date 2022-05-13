Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

JOY stock opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$247.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$39.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

