Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

