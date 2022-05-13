KeyCorp Comments on BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,369 shares of company stock worth $2,858,991 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.