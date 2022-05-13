KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $62,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.