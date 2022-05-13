KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $62,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.