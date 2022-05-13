KeyCorp Weighs in on Azenta, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Azenta in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZTA opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88. Azenta has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

