Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 2.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.81). Approximately 223,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 369,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £397.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

