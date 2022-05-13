Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 2.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.81). Approximately 223,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 369,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.87).
The company has a market capitalization of £397.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)
Featured Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.