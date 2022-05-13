KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.95) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.00) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.84) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.