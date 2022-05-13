Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11). Approximately 34,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 291,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.
About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)
Featured Articles
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.