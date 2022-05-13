Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11). Approximately 34,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 291,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

