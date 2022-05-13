KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.55 and last traded at $83.55. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.67 million during the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

