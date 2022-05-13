Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.18.

TSE LB opened at C$37.15 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

