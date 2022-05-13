Light & Wonder, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

