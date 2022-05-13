Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 729,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 744,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

