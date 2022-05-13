Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Cut to C$125.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.17.

TSE MEQ opened at C$109.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.27. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$84.42 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

