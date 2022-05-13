MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading Down 1.3%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 54,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 100,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

