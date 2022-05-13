Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

