MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

