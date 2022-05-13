National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from C$107.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.04.

NA stock opened at C$88.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.71. The company has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999991 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

