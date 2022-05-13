Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. Nevro has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

