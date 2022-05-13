Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

