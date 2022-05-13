NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 1.6% Higher

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

NDRBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

