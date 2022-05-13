NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.