NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

