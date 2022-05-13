Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Up 5.1%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.32. 593,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,272% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

Get Nuvei alerts:

About Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.