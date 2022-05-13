Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) PT Lowered to C$87.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from C$143.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. Cowen decreased their price target on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.67.

TSE NVEI opened at C$56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 62.40. Nuvei has a 52 week low of C$50.64 and a 52 week high of C$180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.39.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

