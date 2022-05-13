Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) PT Lowered to C$87.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from C$143.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. Cowen decreased their price target on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.67.

TSE NVEI opened at C$56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 62.40. Nuvei has a 52 week low of C$50.64 and a 52 week high of C$180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.39.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

