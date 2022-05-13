NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

TSE NVA opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.68. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

