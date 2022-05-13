Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cannae in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Cannae has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $37.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,696,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

