Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

PSI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.