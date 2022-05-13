Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.51 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). 307,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 349,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.81 million and a P/E ratio of -64.29.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

