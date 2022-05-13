Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.51 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). 307,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 349,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.81 million and a P/E ratio of -64.29.
About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)
