Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, May 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Saturday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Saturday, May 21st.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 279,575 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

