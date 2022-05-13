Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Down 2.4%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 3,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

