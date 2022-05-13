Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.55. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.03 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.