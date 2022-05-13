Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Dawson James upped their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

PFIE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

