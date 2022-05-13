ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

PRPH stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

