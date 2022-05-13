Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
