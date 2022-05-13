Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

