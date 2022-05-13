Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.89.

Shares of ALB opened at $213.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.