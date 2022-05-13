Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $487.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

