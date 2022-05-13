Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PubMatic, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,909.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,693 shares of company stock worth $3,520,895 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.