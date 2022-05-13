Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AFC Gamma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

