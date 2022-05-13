Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

BMO stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.