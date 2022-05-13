Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.87) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

