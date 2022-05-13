Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

BLUE stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

