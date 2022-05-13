Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $176.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

