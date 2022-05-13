Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,624,186 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,033,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

