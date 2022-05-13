Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 427.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.