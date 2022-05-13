Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut by National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

BLDP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

