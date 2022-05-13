Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

BEAM stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,131,000 after purchasing an additional 281,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

