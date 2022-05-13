Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

BBAI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

