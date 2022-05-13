Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reduced by Analyst

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.